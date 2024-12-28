Marner recorded a hat trick on five shots in Friday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Marner potted two goals in the opening frame en route to registering a natural hat trick in the second period. The star winger's point streak is up to seven games, but the markers were his first since Dec. 7. The 27-year-old is tied for sixth in the NHL in points with Connor McDavid. Marner is leading Toronto in scoring with 13 goals and 49 points through 36 games.
