Marner scored a goal in Toronto's 2-1 victory over Calgary on Thursday.
Marner found the back of the net in the second period to even the game at 1-1. It was his 22nd goal and 77th point in 62 contests this season. Marner is on a three-game scoring streak with two goals and six points over that span.
