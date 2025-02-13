Marner scored the game-winning goal Wednesday in overtime in a 4-3 win for Team Canada over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He skated with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon on the night, and while he was a bit invisible early, Marner came through in open ice in OT with a blocker side shot past Filip Gustavsson that went just inside the post. More remarkably, the crowd in Montreal actually cheered wildly as Marner was named the game's second star. That's a rarity for a guy usually adorned in blue and white.