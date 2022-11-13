Marner picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Canucks.
He fed Auston Matthews in the second period with a perfect tape-to-tape dish in the high slot and the sniper made it count. Marner is on a nine-game, 13-point scoring streak (two goals, 11 assists). He has an assist in each of those games.
