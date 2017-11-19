Marner picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-0 win over Montreal.

Marner has nine points, including eight helpers, in his last seven games, so the ice is clearly melting off his game. On Saturday, he skated with Auston Matthews and the two clicked right away. It remains to be seen if Marner sticks with Matthews, but he's a must activate regardless.

