Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Nine points in last seven games
Marner picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-0 win over Montreal.
Marner has nine points, including eight helpers, in his last seven games, so the ice is clearly melting off his game. On Saturday, he skated with Auston Matthews and the two clicked right away. It remains to be seen if Marner sticks with Matthews, but he's a must activate regardless.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Snaps 17-game goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Breaks slump in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Struggles continue•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three points in two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Focuses on defense to become all-situations player•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...