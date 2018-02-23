Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Offensive pace continues to increase

Marner scored his 15th goal of the season Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Marner has 12 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games and 15 in his last 14. After a slow start, Marner's game has picked up significantly and lately, he has been skating with Nazem Kadri. Marner has kickstarted Kadri's touch and he's finally on a pace that will see him equal his excellent rookie campaign.