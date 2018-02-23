Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Offensive pace continues to increase
Marner scored his 15th goal of the season Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.
Marner has 12 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games and 15 in his last 14. After a slow start, Marner's game has picked up significantly and lately, he has been skating with Nazem Kadri. Marner has kickstarted Kadri's touch and he's finally on a pace that will see him equal his excellent rookie campaign.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five-point explosion against Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Five points in last seven games•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: OK with playing on the fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point night Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects career-high four points in blowout•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Puts end to long drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...