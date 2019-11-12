Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Officially lands on IR
As expected, Marner (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Marner will be sidelined for at least four weeks with the ankle injury he suffered Saturday against Philadelphia, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. Kasperi Kapanen is expected to get the first crack at filling Marner's spot on the Maple Leafs' second line Wednesday against the Islanders.
