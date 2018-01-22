Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: OK with playing on the fourth line

Marner, who scored a power-play goal Saturday, says he enjoys his current fourth-line role, reports the Toronto Sun.

"I'm a real big fan of playing with (bruiser) Matt Martin," said Marner. "He opens up a lot of ice and space for me." Marner was bumped down to the fourth line because he lost his check and got bumped off pucks too much on the upper lines. Strong performances on the fourth should push him right back up the lineup, as long as the lesson was learned.