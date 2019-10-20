Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: On another career pace

Marner picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Marner has 11 points, including eight helpers, in nine games, tying him with Morgan Rielly for the team lead in scoring. And five of those points have come in the last three games. Marner is currently on a 100-point pace. You know what to do.

