Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: On modest three-game point streak

Marner collected an assist and dished three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Marner had the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's third-period tally. In his last three games, Marner has a goal and two assists. The play-making winger is up to 60 points, 123 shots and a plus-1 rating through 49 contests this year. He's on track to challenge the 80-point mark, but lost time due to an ankle injury earlier in the season will likely keep his career high of 94 points out of reach.