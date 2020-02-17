Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: On modest three-game point streak
Marner collected an assist and dished three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Marner had the secondary helper on Zach Hyman's third-period tally. In his last three games, Marner has a goal and two assists. The play-making winger is up to 60 points, 123 shots and a plus-1 rating through 49 contests this year. He's on track to challenge the 80-point mark, but lost time due to an ankle injury earlier in the season will likely keep his career high of 94 points out of reach.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Dishes three helpers in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of assists in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Four-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.