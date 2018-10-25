Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One assist in road win

Marner recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win versus Winnipeg.

Marner now has 13 points in 10 games and has been one of the league's most consistent point producers in the early stages of the season. His helper in Wednesday's contest came on John Tavares' third-period goal which gave the Maple Leafs an important two-goal lead.

