Marner picked up an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 OT victory over the Canadiens.
It came on the power play. Marner's creativity was on full display, but he didn't come away with a basket of points Wednesday. We're not worried -- he's a top-flight fantasy play and a mandatory activation.
