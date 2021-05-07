Marner scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Marner put the Maple Leafs ahead at 17:21 of the first period, then assisted on Auston Matthews' insurance tally in the third. The 24-year-old Marner saw his six-game point streak end Monday, but he didn't take long to bounce back. The playmaking winger has 19 tallies, 66 points, 151 shots on net and a plus-23 rating in 53 contests this season.