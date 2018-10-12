Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: One of four Leafs in NHL's top-four scorers
Marner scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-3 victory over Detroit.
Marner has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and is one of four -- yes, four -- Maple Leafs in the top-four scorers in the NHL (Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly). His game has taken the next step and it's a huge one. Marner could finish on top of the Leafs' scoring list. Deploy with confidence.
More News
