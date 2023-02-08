Marner was named the one of the NHL's Three Stars of the Week for the period ending Feb. 5.

Marner set a single-tournament record with six assists (0-6-6) at the 2023 All-Star Game championship. He had three helpers in each of the two games. And he added one goal for the Maple Leafs in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins last Wednesday. Marner has played 52 games with Toronto this season and sits among the NHL's best in assists (t-sixth; 41), power-play assists (t-sixth; 19) and points (14th; 60).