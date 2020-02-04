Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of assists in loss

Marner collected two assists and two shots on goal with two PIM in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Monday.

Marner drew the secondary assists on goals by John Tavares and Auston Matthews to help Toronto build a 3-1 lead. Marner pushed his point streak to five games, a stretch in which he's supplied a goal and six assists. The 22-year-old has 14 goals and 53 points in 42 games and boasts a career-high 13.1 shooting percentage.