Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pair of helpers in win
Marner tallied two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Since returning Dec. 4, Marner has found the scoresheet 32 times, third-most in the NHL. Carrying a career-best 12.6 shooting percentage into Wednesday's contest, Marner only attempted one shot on goal, this coming after he was shut out in Toronto's previous game, a 5-2 win over Nashville. More goals would be nice, though, it's hard to take issue with the forward's production when healthy in 2019-20.
