Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Picks up pair of points

Marner scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Golden Knights.

Marner had the primary assist on defenseman Morgan Rielly's go-ahead goal in the third period before capping the scoring on a shorty with 3:27 left in the contest. Marner has equalized the career-high 69 points he had last season, and with 25 games to go, he has plenty of time to set the bar higher.