Marner recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

All of Marner's points came in the third period, assisting on an Auston Matthews power-play goal and a David Kampf short-handed tally before scoring a goal of his own at even strength. The 24-year-old winger finished the regular season with a career-best 97 points (35 goals and 62 assists) as he looks to carry his success into the playoffs.