Marner recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Marner set up Auston Matthews' insurance tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Marner has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 12 games, accumulating three goals and 10 assists in that span. The playmaking winger has 47 points (13 tallies, 34 helpers), 105 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 38 outings overall.