Marner scored his 12th goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

His unassisted tally early in the second period tied the score at 3-3, but it was the last bit of offense the Leafs could muster. Marner has found the scoresheet in five straight games, boosting his point total on the season to a whopping 40 through 31 contests.

