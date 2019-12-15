Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak at four games

Marner scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Marner has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a four-game point streak. He missed too much time this season to get close to last year's 94 points. But he is scoring at an 89-point pace. You know what to do.

