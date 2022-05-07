Marner had an assist and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning in Game 3. He also had seven shots on goal.
Marner was all over the ice -- at even strength, on the power play and while killing penalties. His playoff point streak stands at three games and six points (two goals, four assists).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Lights lamp again in Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Picks up three points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Back in action Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will be rested•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Closing in on century mark•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Matches career high in points•