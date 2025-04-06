Marner notched an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Marner set a career high with his 70th assist of the season as he set up an Auston Matthews tally in the third period. This kept Marner's point streak alive at seven games (three goals, eight helpers). The 27-year-old is doing everything right as he makes a late push for a 100-point campaign. He's at 94 points, 162 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-12 rating over 75 appearances, and he just needs to sustain a point-per-game pace over the last six contests to reach the century mark.
