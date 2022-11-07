Marner registered an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Marner has been playmaking at a high level lately, as he's earned eight helpers and a goal during his six-game point streak. The 25-year-old has been held off the scoresheet only twice in 13 contests. He's earned two goals, 12 assists, 25 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating while playing in his usual top-line role. Five of his helpers have come on the power play.