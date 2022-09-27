Marner added nine pounds of muscle over the summer, reports Sportsnet.ca, and has impressed his coach and teammates both on and off the ice.

Marner has jumped from 172 to 181 pounds through eating healthier and emphasizing muscle-building nutrition, and it hasn't slowed him down at all. "He's looking good in battles, for sure. I noticed that right away from the start when I got here," said teammate William Nylander. Coach Sheldon Keefe added, "Certainly doesn't look like a guy who's resting on what he accomplished last season. He's looking to build on it." Marner delivered a career-high 97 points in 2021-22 after failing to record a goal in the first eight games. He could easily top the century mark with a quick start.