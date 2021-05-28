Marner notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Marner set up a Zach Hyman goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Marner has provided four helpers, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through five postseason contests. The playmaking winger will look to step things up on offense in Saturday's Game 6.