Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Posts four-point night
Marner scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 victory over the Canadiens on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old has displayed tremendous chemistry with John Tavares this preseason, but Wednesday, he shined on the Auston Matthews' line. Marner picked up the primary assist on Matthews' goal, and on Nazeum Kadri's score, both Marner and Matthews had assists. Whether he plays with Matthews or Tavares, Marner is due to improve upon his 22 goals and 69 points from last season.
