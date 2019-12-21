Play

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pots two goals in win

Marner scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

He bulged the twine early in the second and third periods while firing a game-high six shots on net. Marner has found the scoresheet in six straight games, piling up four goals and 10 points over that stretch, and on the year he now has eight goals and 28 points through 25 contests.

