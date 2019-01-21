Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Practices with Matthews on Monday

Marner, who has six points (four goals, two assists) in his last six games, was paired with the slumping Auston Matthews at Leafs' practice on Monday morning, reports Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

This pairing may not survive to next practice. Or it could be Coach Mike Babcock's go-to for the next Leafs' game. That's just how Babs rolls. In any event, Marner could ignite Matthews in a way the young superstar desperately needs right now. No matter who he plays with, Marner is an elite offensive performer. Use him with confidence.