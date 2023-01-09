Marner registered three assists in Toronto's 6-2 win against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Marner's third helper was recorded during a Toronto power play. He has 15 goals and 49 points in 41 contests this season. The 25-year-old is on a five-game point streak and has contributed a goal and five points over his last two games.
