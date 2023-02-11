Marner registered two assists in a 3-0 win over Columbus on Friday.
Marner's first assist came during a Maple Leafs power play. He has 19 goals and 62 points in 53 games, including 26 points with the man advantage. Marner extended his scoring streak to five games and has provided two goals and six points over that span.
