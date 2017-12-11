Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Puts end to long drought
Marner's three assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Penguins snapped a seven-game point drought.
The shifty scoring pivot only skated for 11:59 in the narrow victory, but he still managed to dish for three scores in the first two periods. Marner's value has taken a hit since he's often started games in the bottom six, but he's still averaging 2:14 of ice time on the man advantage and there's bound to be some positive correction with his current shooting percentage of 3.4.
