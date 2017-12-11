Marner's three assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Penguins snapped a seven-game point drought.

The shifty scoring pivot only skated for 11:59 in the narrow victory, but he still managed to dish for three scores in the first two periods. Marner's value has taken a hit since he's often started games in the bottom six, but he's still averaging 2:14 of ice time on the man advantage and there's bound to be some positive correction with his current shooting percentage of 3.4.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories