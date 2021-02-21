Marner scored a goal and supplied two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Marner had a hand in both of Auston Matthews' tallies in the contest, and the dynamic duo reversed roles on the Maple Leafs' third goal. Marner is off to a fantastic scoring pace with nine goals, 30 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-17 rating in 19 outings. The 23-year-old right wing is a lock for virtual lineups with his high-scoring top-line assignment.