Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Rare goals add danger to game
Marner scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.
Marner has 43 points in 33 games, but he had gone 13 games without a goal prior to Saturday night. As productive as he's been, Marner has been predictable -- he looked pass-first, second, third and fourth. So tickling the twine Saturday means opposing teams will think twice about always assuming Marner is a pass-first guy. And that means he'll have more space and time to produce points. Look out.
