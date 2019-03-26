Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Reaches 90-point plateau

Marner picked up three assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 7-5 win over the Panthers.

The 21-year-old has absolutely exploded in his third NHL season. Marner now has 25 goals and 90 points, both career highs, and his partnership with John Tavares has both players on fire heading into the playoffs, with Marner racking up four goals and 19 points in the last 14 games.