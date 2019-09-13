Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Reaches six-year deal

Marner signed a six-year, $65.4 million contract ($10.9 million AAV) with the Maple Leafs on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Marner's deal comes after a season where he posted 26 goals and 94 points. He's has continued to be a stud on the man advantage with at least 21 power-play points in each of his three seasons. This deal will take Marner through the 2024-25 season, at which point he'll be an unrestricted free agent.