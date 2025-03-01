Marner notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Marner helped out on Matthew Knies' game-winning tally in the third period. The 27-year-old Marner ended February with three goals and three assists over seven NHL appearances, and he also represented Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. For the season, the Ontario native has 18 goals, 56 helpers, 133 shots on net and a plus-11 rating. Marner remains on pace for his first 100-point campaign, and he's setting himself up nicely for a big payday either to stay with Toronto or to help another team if he gets to free agency in the summer.