Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Returns to heavy workload
Marner (ankle) had one shot on goal and logged a team-leading 22:53 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Colorado.
Marner hadn't played since Nov. 9, but received a ton of playing time in his first game back after being activated off IR Wednesday. He didn't hit the scoresheet and was minus-1, but it was encouraging to see him being so heavily utilized at both even strength and on special teams. Go ahead and activate him, obviously.
