Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Returns to practice
Marner (ankle) was able to practice Monday, Kevin McGran of The Star reports.
Marner last dressed Nov. 9, and he was expected to miss four weeks with the injury. His return to practice suggests Marner is starting to approach a return to game action, but he'll need to be activated off injured reserve before he can hit game ice again.
