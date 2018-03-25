Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding eight-game, 11-point streak

Marner picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings to extend his scoring streak to eight games.

He has 11 points, including eight assists, on his current streak. Marner has improved on his career marks in all categories -- goals, assists and points -- this season and should continue to pad those totals until season's end.

