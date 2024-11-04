Marner notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.
Marner has done his share of playmaking during a five-game point streak, logging a goal and six assists in that span. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 21 -- he went six games without one. For the season, the 27-year-old has two goals, 12 helpers, 36 shots on net, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances in his usual top-six role.
