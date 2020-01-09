Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding six-game point streak

Marner collected an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Marner set up the first of two goals by Auston Matthews in the contest. The 22-year-old winger has a goal and six helpers over his current six-game point streak. Dating back to Dec. 4, when he returned from an ankle injury, Marner has seven tallies, 17 assists and eight power-play points while only being held off the scoresheet twice in the 16-game span. The fourth-overall pick from 2015 is humming along with 42 points and 87 shots through 34 appearances overall.