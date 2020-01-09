Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Riding six-game point streak
Marner collected an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
Marner set up the first of two goals by Auston Matthews in the contest. The 22-year-old winger has a goal and six helpers over his current six-game point streak. Dating back to Dec. 4, when he returned from an ankle injury, Marner has seven tallies, 17 assists and eight power-play points while only being held off the scoresheet twice in the 16-game span. The fourth-overall pick from 2015 is humming along with 42 points and 87 shots through 34 appearances overall.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Collects 30th assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Datsyukian game impresses•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Erupts for five points in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Seven-game, 12-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Pots two goals in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Point streak at four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.