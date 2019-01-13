Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores in second straight game
Marner scored his 17th of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.
Marner now has four goals in January and continues to be a key component of the Leafs' offense. He scored his goal on the power play after sneaking in from the point, taking a blind feed from Nazem Kadri and beating Tuukka Rask's glove side. Marner led all Leafs forwards in ice time with 19:41 and remains an elite fantasy winger.
