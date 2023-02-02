Marner scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Since the start of January, Marner has racked up five goals and 13 assists, including 10 power-play points, over 15 games. The 25-year-old winger continues to be a steady source of offense. He's up to 19 tallies, 60 points (25 on the power play), 127 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 52 appearances this season.