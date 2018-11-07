Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores rare goal in win
Marner scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 home win versus the Golden Knights.
With Auston Matthews (shoulder) out of the lineup, the Maple Leafs have been leaning heavily on Marner, and so far the dynamic forward has delivered. While the 21-year-old winger has only lit the lamp five times in 2018-19, he has pitched in 14 helpers and is now at 19 points in 15 games.
