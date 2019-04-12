Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores twice in Game 1 win
Marner scored a pair of goals -- one coming on a penalty shot -- in Thursday's 4-1 Game 1 victory over Boston.
Marner drew the game's only penalty shot with Toronto down a man, and the Maple Leafs forward didn't let it go to waste, undressing Tuukka Rask with a deke before depositing the puck in an open net to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Toronto would add two more goals and take Game 1 in convincing fashion. Considering Marner averaged more than a point a game against Boston during the regular season, putting up five points in four games, the shifty forward is likely to find the scoresheet often in this series. Game 2 comes Saturday.
