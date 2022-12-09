Marner scored a goal Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Kings.

The Kings coughed up the puck in their own zone and Marner changed directions on a dime and stepped into a hard clapper from the top of the right circle that went high blocker over Jonathan Quick. His shift that led into the goal was supernova -- he was all over and almost scored several times. The arena absolutely erupted. Marner continues to extend his franchise-record scoring streak, which is now at 21 games and 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists). And he is closing in on the longest streak by active NHLers -- Sidney Crosby (26 games in 2015) and Patrick Kane (25 games in 2010).