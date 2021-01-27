Marner scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Marner set up Auston Matthews on the power play in the first period. In the third, the linemates switched roles, with Marner burying the go-ahead goal that secured a win for Toronto. The 23-year-old Marner has been excellent through eight appearances. He's up to five goals, seven helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. While he's usually the play-maker to Matthews' sniping tendencies, Marner is showing he can score with the best of them early in 2020-21, as the winger has five multi-point efforts already.