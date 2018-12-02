Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Second only to Connor McDavid
Marner set up two goals in a 5-3 win over the Wild on Saturday night.
He has now delivered four consecutive multi-point games (10 assists). Marner is tied with Mikko Rantanen as the NHL's best playmaker (32 assists). His ability to creatively drive offense is second-only to Connor McDavid -- that's how good Marner is. He is an elite fantasy play in every format and his value is only going to go up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Helps out with three assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: More points more glory•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Extends point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three more points Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Scores rare goal in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Tied for team lead in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...