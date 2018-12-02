Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Second only to Connor McDavid

Marner set up two goals in a 5-3 win over the Wild on Saturday night.

He has now delivered four consecutive multi-point games (10 assists). Marner is tied with Mikko Rantanen as the NHL's best playmaker (32 assists). His ability to creatively drive offense is second-only to Connor McDavid -- that's how good Marner is. He is an elite fantasy play in every format and his value is only going to go up.